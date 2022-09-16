75% INTERESTS RATES & 100% INFLATION?*MASS CULLING & GROWING PROTESTS*TIRED OF THE HYPOCRISY?*

To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected] or [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://finance.yahoo.com/news/argentina-hike-interest-rates-75-200117136.html https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/09/14/watch-italian-farmers-protest-forced-slaughter-of-cattle-and-energy-price-increase/ https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63340 https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/15/fedex-ceo-says-he-expects-the-economy-to-enter-a-worldwide-recession.html https://www.local10.com/news/politics/2022/08/20/lt-gov-says-desantis-will-send-migrants-to-delaware-but-does-that-include-cubans/ https://english.nv.ua/business/germany-confiscates-assets-of-rosneft-russia-news-50270477.html https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/russias-largest-oil-producer-boosts-profits-despite-sanctions https://twitter.com/SebGorka/status/1570733153433657345 https://twitter.com/3sidedstory/status/1570388108625182727?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1570388108625182727%7Ctwgr%5Ecc8feac48885d8417972c45e052ff9cf8a0aac87%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5233523%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1570447642915643404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1570447642915643404%7Ctwgr%5E9932d9d617d4ac60e2b5bde64083f0e1a18e9666%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5233408%2Fpg1 https://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a33624827/kamala-harris-net-worth/ https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-asks-congress-end-social-media-immunity-wh-summit-due-hate-fueled-violence https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/von-der-leyen-ukraine-amid-german-indecision-given-them-all-weapons-needed https://twitter.com/riseupandresist/status/1570527424378703873 https://twitter.com/goodfoodgal/status/1570405580178878465 https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/16/world/space-diamond-lonsdaleite-scn/index.html https://spaceexplored.com/2022/09/15/perseverance-rover-finds-organic-matter-in-rock-samples-on-mars/ https://sputniknews.com/20220915/mysterious-ancient-city-in-pakistan-under-threat-as-archaeologists-call-for-urgent-action-1100827669.html https://twitter.com/backtolife_2024/status/1570485713183047682