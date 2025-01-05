UKR is active today in Kursk region!

Defeat of advancing Ukrainian armored vehicles by FPV drones of the Russian National Guard, Kursk region.

Drones capture German Bergepanzer 2 tanks with minelayers and T-64BV tanks , model 2017/2022.

Adding more description:

- Images of the combat work of Rosgvardiya UAV operators taking part in repelling the offensive of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in the Kursk region.

- First, the Rosgvardeys detected and destroyed an AFU demining vehicle clearing a mine barrier.

- Then Rosgvardia special forces met a column of enemy tanks with precise kamikaze drone strikes.

@Slavyangrad

Adding info, then most recent update on Kursk region:

Ukrainian Armed Forces' Offensive Attempts in the Kursk Region: What We Know So Far:

➡️Ukrainian forces are attempting to advance from Sudzha toward Bolshoye Soldatskoye.

➡️They are using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mine-clearing vehicles.

➡️Russian forces are preventing the enemy from making progress. Artillery and drones are actively targeting Ukrainian units, resulting in the destruction of significant Ukrainian equipment.

➡️The Berdin hamlet in the Bolshesoldatsky District of the Kursk Region remains under Russian control.

The photo shows destroyed Ukrainian equipment.

Via: @The_Wrong_Side

Latest update:

As of January 5, 2025, 3:00 PM, Russian local?:

11 pieces of equipment and around 100 enemy personnel have been destroyed.

Enemy forces are present in Berdin and Novosotnitsky in small numbers.

Efforts to eliminate the enemy are ongoing.

Pitersky's group is giving the enemy no chance to advance from Martynovka toward Bolshesoldatskoye.

We’re holding strong.