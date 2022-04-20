Julian Assange Extradition

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Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom
UK Court Formally Issues Order To Extradite Julian Assange To US
The decision now rests with interior minister Priti Patel, although Assange's lawyers may still appeal to the High Court if she approves the extradition.
#JulianAssange #extradition