⚡️A whole platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered in the Avdiivka direction. The platoon commander of the 110th Ombre got in touch with one of our units. He wanted to save the personnel, since he had a lot of injured, and his command refused to evacuate.

After negotiations, the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went out in full force to the BMP in our direction. Help was provided to the wounded. The rest are handled by specialists.