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Κώδικας Μυστηρίων (24-4-2021) μέρος Β΄:Stranger η άλλη άποψη για κορωνοιό-Νεκροψίες-Εμβόλια-Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη -Μπιλ Γκέητς-ίλον Μασκ-Τσιπάκια -Νέα Τάξη-Εξωγηίνους-ΑΤΙΑ-Αποκάλυψη του Ιωάννη!!
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6656 views • April 26, 2021
Το δεύτερο μέρος της τηλεοπτικής εκπομπής του Σαββάτου 24 Απριλίου 2021!
Εδώ μπορείτε να δείτε το πρώτο μέρος-αυτής της εκπομπής- με την Ελένη Ζωγραφίδου Δάγιου:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFDvwzkC1cU
Εδώ μπορείτε να δείτε το πρώτο μέρος-αυτής της εκπομπής- με την Ελένη Ζωγραφίδου Δάγιου:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFDvwzkC1cU
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