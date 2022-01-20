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Jews have killed themselves with their hubris. This time they went to far. Bye bye Israel.
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122 views • January 20, 2022
Well, I for one will not shed a tear. Jews are responsible for billions of innocent lives lost. They did 9 11, killed 70 million Russian Christians in the Marxist Bolshevik reign of terror from 1917 thru 1957. Used false flag events to suck USA into mid east to fight for Israeli interests. Yes Americans died for lies and let jews use us like toilet paper while looting our country at will as our traitor politicians grovel at their feet like dogs.
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