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Pr Perronne : "Ceux qui critiquent le protocole Raoult malgré les preuves sont achetés par les labos"
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3 views • June 20, 2020
Import YT 16 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crbITXQTo24
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Pr Perronne, auteur de “Il y a t-il une erreur qu’ILS n’ont pas commise” au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Contient une intervention de Serge Rader fort à propos sur les vaccins.
A noter : la coupure de pub a été supprimée de la vidéo.
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Pr Perronne, auteur de “Il y a t-il une erreur qu’ILS n’ont pas commise” au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
Contient une intervention de Serge Rader fort à propos sur les vaccins.
A noter : la coupure de pub a été supprimée de la vidéo.
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