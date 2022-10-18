Create New Account
Former Cypress CEO Weighs In on U.S. Chip Export Restrictions From China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53504868

Summary：10/14/2022 Former Cypress CEO TJ rogers: President Joe Biden cut off equipment to China, as well as the 12, 14 nano chips made specifically for AI and supercomputing, namely those which could be applied to the military. It is a gut punch for China. It's a knockout blow.

