Former Cypress CEO Weighs In on U.S. Chip Export Restrictions From China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53504868
Summary：10/14/2022 Former Cypress CEO TJ rogers: President Joe Biden cut off equipment to China, as well as the 12, 14 nano chips made specifically for AI and supercomputing, namely those which could be applied to the military. It is a gut punch for China. It's a knockout blow.