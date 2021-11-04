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Trump: (Under His Watch) "Everybody Wanted to Take the Vaccine and People Were Rushing to Get It"
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371 views • November 04, 2021
Last week Donald Trump gave a sixteen and a half minute interview with American Jew radio host Ari Hoffman and once again promoted his vaccine lagacy and I still have to ask myself with so many of his MAGA supporters so anti-vaccine why does he keep mentioning it whenever he talks publically? What was he smoking?
Related links:
https://www.spectrumnews.org/news/health-companies-gave-generously-president-trumps-inauguration/
https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-bankrolled-by-corporate-giants/
https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf
EXCLUSIVE: Ari Hoffman interviews President Donald J. Trump
The Ari Hoffman Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rPaYTNvL3c
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Related links:
https://www.spectrumnews.org/news/health-companies-gave-generously-president-trumps-inauguration/
https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-bankrolled-by-corporate-giants/
https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf
EXCLUSIVE: Ari Hoffman interviews President Donald J. Trump
The Ari Hoffman Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rPaYTNvL3c
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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