Relative of two Christian women killed in Gaza church says they were shot by sniper (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/tWaEZzRQZg8?si=jqf_pEGtwxAQtKhE

24 Dec 2023

“The ruthless, spiteful Israeli sniper was waiting for anyone to come to be shot and killed in cold blood.”


The relative of Nahida and Samar Anton, two Christian Palestinians who were fatally shot by an Israeli soldier on the grounds of a Catholic church in Gaza City, speaks out.


Anji Ghattas took to social media to refute reports that claimed that the two women were killed “by mistake” as they sheltered alongside other Palestinian families inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.


