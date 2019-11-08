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Las Vegas officials criticized after new homeless camping ban
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8 views • November 08, 2019
Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore pushes back against the narrative that this move is criminalizing homelessness and says the city will transport people to better areas and will not enforce the ordinance if the city’s shelters are full.
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