Episode #124 - Near-Death Experiences Reveal Consciousness Beyond Death | Robert Coppes

What if the brain doesn’t create consciousness and only filters it?

And what if death isn’t the end, but the moment the filter drops?





In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Robert “Bob” Coppes; scientist, former banker, author of Impressions of Near-Death Experiences (an IANDS publication), and an IANDS Board Member, to explore what hundreds of near-death experiencers consistently report when they cross the threshold and return.





Not dogma. Not fantasy.

Patterns, testimony, aftereffects, and questions modern culture avoids.





We go deep into:





🔹 Whether NDEs point to consciousness beyond the physical body

🔹 Why so many accounts converge on love, unity, and interconnection

🔹 Life Reviews and what they reveal about the impact of our choices

🔹 Distressing NDEs (the taboo side most people leave out)

🔹 Veridical perception / out-of-body observations, and what science still can’t fully

🔹 The profound shifts in fear, priorities, and relationships after an NDE

🔹 What this means for how we live today, with the people we love





This episode isn’t asking you to “believe.”

It’s asking you to think, and to live differently.





