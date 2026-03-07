BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #124 - Near-Death Experiences Reveal Consciousness Beyond Death | Robert Coppes
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
13 views • 1 day ago

What if the brain doesn’t create consciousness and only filters it?

And what if death isn’t the end, but the moment the filter drops?


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, I sit down with Robert “Bob” Coppes; scientist, former banker, author of Impressions of Near-Death Experiences (an IANDS publication), and an IANDS Board Member, to explore what hundreds of near-death experiencers consistently report when they cross the threshold and return.


Not dogma. Not fantasy.

Patterns, testimony, aftereffects, and questions modern culture avoids.


We go deep into:


🔹 Whether NDEs point to consciousness beyond the physical body

🔹 Why so many accounts converge on love, unity, and interconnection

🔹 Life Reviews and what they reveal about the impact of our choices

🔹 Distressing NDEs (the taboo side most people leave out)

🔹 Veridical perception / out-of-body observations, and what science still can’t fully

🔹 The profound shifts in fear, priorities, and relationships after an NDE

🔹 What this means for how we live today, with the people we love


This episode isn’t asking you to “believe.”

It’s asking you to think, and to live differently.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Bob via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.bobcoppes.com/

Book - https://amzn.to/40PQjc9

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bobcoppes/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/robert.c.coppes/

Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579058975359

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@heavenisforall

IANDS - https://iands.org/


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - Bitcoin address - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe for more conversations on consciousness, healing, masculinity, and human potential. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode hit you, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone dealing with grief, fear of dying, or questions about life after death. One share can shift a life.

