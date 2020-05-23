© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING Truth Behind Bill Gates' Depopulation Agenda - Historian Exposes Gates' Ties To Nazis & More
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
210 views • May 23, 2020
This is a MUST WATCH, research & share report! Infowars’ Greg Reese dives into the history of the eugenics movement and explains how globalists like Bill Gates came to adopt the ideology they are currently pushing onto the people of the world. From Gates’ Planned Parenthood connection to his vaccination and population control agenda, this exclusive report reveals the truth behind the faux philanthropist. Now, Gates hopes to act as a savior with a COVID-19 vaccine he wishes to make mandatory worldwide.
OUR TAKE:
Bill Gates is evil. He is hell bent on making everyone get mandatory vaccinations, the mark of the beast and he has seemingly planned this pandemic/epidemic for ages with all of his little leftist deep state operative friends connected with Event 201, etc. He openly talks about how we need population control in it's various forms (i.e. backing abortion, the Coronavirus, etc.).
It's time The White House does an investigation on The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I believe they will find that this foundation, Dr. Fauci, and many other deep state leftists like them are directly working with the Communist Chinese and others to defeat the United States and to kill millions of people worldwide!
Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be FIRED and investigated for his 2017 comments about how a Surprised epidemic would break out. That is so sinister, it's sickening. If he had knowledge or involvement in the orchestration of and/or release of the Coronavirus, then he must be tried, convicted and given the death penalty.
Not only is Dr. Fauci connected in the ways mentioned above and in this video but now it is said that he was in love with Hillary Clinton! He can't possibly not be part of the deep state swamp connected with all the sinister things going on with the Coronavirus, the coupe, the communist Chinese and more. Trump needs to stop appointing people like this to key positions of oversight and power. You can't drain the swamp if you are appointing it!
Read More: Leaked Emails Show Fauci Was Called Hillary’s 'Doctor Admirer,' Wanted Hillary To Know 'We All Love Her' - www.wnd.com/2020/04/leaked-emails-show-fauci-called-hillarys-doctor-admirer-wanted-hillary-know-love
There is a reason that Fauci is a favorite among Democrats and as usual their favorites are some of the worst of people.
SHOP: American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Sources: www.infowars.com/shocking-historian-exposes-bill-gates-ties-to-nazis-and-more and https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d
#depopulation, #newworldorder #billgates
Truth is more horrifying than fiction, but it will set you free.
OUR TAKE:
Bill Gates is evil. He is hell bent on making everyone get mandatory vaccinations, the mark of the beast and he has seemingly planned this pandemic/epidemic for ages with all of his little leftist deep state operative friends connected with Event 201, etc. He openly talks about how we need population control in it's various forms (i.e. backing abortion, the Coronavirus, etc.).
It's time The White House does an investigation on The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. I believe they will find that this foundation, Dr. Fauci, and many other deep state leftists like them are directly working with the Communist Chinese and others to defeat the United States and to kill millions of people worldwide!
Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be FIRED and investigated for his 2017 comments about how a Surprised epidemic would break out. That is so sinister, it's sickening. If he had knowledge or involvement in the orchestration of and/or release of the Coronavirus, then he must be tried, convicted and given the death penalty.
Not only is Dr. Fauci connected in the ways mentioned above and in this video but now it is said that he was in love with Hillary Clinton! He can't possibly not be part of the deep state swamp connected with all the sinister things going on with the Coronavirus, the coupe, the communist Chinese and more. Trump needs to stop appointing people like this to key positions of oversight and power. You can't drain the swamp if you are appointing it!
Read More: Leaked Emails Show Fauci Was Called Hillary’s 'Doctor Admirer,' Wanted Hillary To Know 'We All Love Her' - www.wnd.com/2020/04/leaked-emails-show-fauci-called-hillarys-doctor-admirer-wanted-hillary-know-love
There is a reason that Fauci is a favorite among Democrats and as usual their favorites are some of the worst of people.
SHOP: American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Sources: www.infowars.com/shocking-historian-exposes-bill-gates-ties-to-nazis-and-more and https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d
#depopulation, #newworldorder #billgates
Truth is more horrifying than fiction, but it will set you free.
Keywords
infowarsplanned parenthoodhillary clintondeep stateabortionnew world orderdepopulationmicrosoftswampeugenicspopulation controldarwinbill gatesibmgreg reeseanthony faucicoronaviruscovid19bill and melinda gates foundationcovid 19coronavirus newsdr faucidr anthony faucidoctor anthony faucieugenics movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.