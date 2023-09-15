Bill Melugin at the Border | NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.





Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”

BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”





These are Biden’s buses, not Texas.





@BillMelugin_





https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1702725504044867747?s=20