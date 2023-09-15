Bill Melugin at the Border | NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.
Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”
BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”
These are Biden’s buses, not Texas.
@BillMelugin_
https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1702725504044867747?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.