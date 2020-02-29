President Bolsonaro's Son Talks With Infowars About Global Awakening

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Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of populist Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro ran into Alex Jones at CPAC where he warned of socialism, Bernie Sanders and how the global awakening is happening and will lead to great things for freedom lovers.
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