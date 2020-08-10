General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, PODESTA & BOLTON CONFIRM WHATS COMING, 8/9/20

Last week John Bolton and John Podesta lifted the veil on both what has been going on with President Donald Trump and the civil war being planned if Joe Biden does not win the election.



What John Bolton established in a webinar with the Aspen Institute is that Trump is being blackmailed by the Republicans in the Senate to carry out confrontation and sanctions against Russia and China. If there were no election Trump would go his own way and not the long established policies that have ruled the world since the end of WWII. His own way, not mentioned by Bolton is that Trump would work with Russia and China, bring the troops home, end the endless wars, and focus on economic development.



In the Spectator magazine it came to light that there were scenarios run on the election by something called the Elections Transition Initiative. Podesta played the role of Biden and shocked everyone by refusing to concede a Trump victory if Trump wins the Electoral College vote. Instead Podesta would use allegations in States with Democratic Governors of voter suppression to have the governors send Biden electors instead of those won by Trump to the Electoral College. Then on January 6th the election would be contested leading to no President on January 20th.



Also in the talk is a discussion of why exposing the Russia hack as a fraud is the key underpinning for defeating the continuity of war and confrontation policy.