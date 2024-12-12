EPISODE 402: AN IRON WILL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Sends Strong Message on Vaccines; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on A.I.’s over-the-top Energy Consumption, Livestock Milk Testing for Bird Flu, and Companies Ditching Toxins Ahead of Next Administration; ‘My Biggest Battle’ Film Chronicles Athlete’s Battle with Vaccine Injury; React-19 Founder Tells The Whole Story in new book, ‘Worth a Shot?’; New V-safe Free Text Field Data Dashboard Released.
Guests: Heiko Sepp, Brianne Dressen