649: Documenting the Big Data Takeover | Hakeem Anwar (Clip)

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Founder of Take Back Our Tech, Hakeem Anwar, is back to unveil his AI Data Center Report, which showcases the creep of technology throughout the country. His mapping function allows a variety of layers and filters to be overlaid on the United States map to see where data centers are located, what aquifers are nearby, and who owns these projects.
The explanations given for the increased need for AI data centers are dubious at best, and it is difficult to understand how the public benefits in any way whatsoever. Are they intentionally trying to use all the water so that the people will be without, and how much longer does America have?
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