Why Are Zombie And Dystopian Movies So Popular - Kevin J. Johnston
Published Yesterday

Kevin J. Johnston speaking to college students in Texas. This is an excerpt from the full 3-hour presentation. This question was asked by a student. The question is why are zombie movies, zombie video games, and zombie media so popular in our modern era.

#youngamericans #college #university #america 

americacollegeuniversityradioshowcharliekirktalkradioyoungamericanspublicspeakingpublicspeakercollegestudentsuniversitystudents

