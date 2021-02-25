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🔥CAPITOL RIOT SENATE HEARING: WHY IS NATIONAL GUARD STILL IN DC 2 MONTHS LATER?
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110 views • February 25, 2021
This is the first senate hearing regarding the capitol riot. Senator Rick Scott of Florida asks ex-capitol police chief, Steven Sund, why National Guard is still in DC. Watch his body language.
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https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa
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