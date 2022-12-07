Walter Veith y Martin Smith: Credo de Testigos de Jehová, Cruces y Emblemas, Guardar Sábado-WUP 131

En el episodio 131 contestamos algunas preguntas, como: ¿Está mal llevar una cruz como emblema? ¿Qué creen los Testigos de Jehová? Directrices bíblicas sobre el divorcio y volver a casarse; ¿Qué es lícito hacer en el Sábado? Únase mientras discutimos estas preguntas interesantisimas.
Opciones de donación:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Otras opciones de donación: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Descargar todo el material de Clash Of Minds: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Sitios web:
Visite el sitio web de Clash Of Minds: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visita Pedidos en línea de Clash Of Mind: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.