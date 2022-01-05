This is pretty fucking epic... Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In CongressionalRecord

This is pretty fucking epic... Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In CongressionalRecordThis is pretty fucking epic...Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In Congressional RecordTexas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls submitted Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record on Monday after it had been removed on YouTube, saying the move will keep it from being censored.“Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record,” Nehls, who is also a medical doctor, tweeted.“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” he added.“By deplatforming Dr. Robert Malone for voicing opposition and removing the interview, Twitter and YouTube are once again proving that they don’t work for their users but for big Pharma, big media, and the elites,” Nehls said in a statement.“When we stray away from our core principles of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of debate, democracy is lost. Today, I entered the transcript of the Joe Rogan Experience #1757 into the Congressional Record to preserve the podcast forever.”This is pretty fucking epic...Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In Congressional RecordTexas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls submitted Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record on Monday after it had been removed on YouTube, saying the move will keep it from being censored.“Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record,” Nehls, who is also a medical doctor, tweeted.“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” he added.“By deplatforming Dr. Robert Malone for voicing opposition and removing the interview, Twitter and YouTube are once again proving that they don’t work for their users but for big Pharma, big media, and the elites,” Nehls said in a statement.“When we stray away from our core principles of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of debate, democracy is lost. Today, I entered the transcript of the Joe Rogan Experience #1757 into the Congressional Record to preserve the podcast forever.”