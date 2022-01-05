BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This is pretty fucking epic... Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In CongressionalRecord
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1919 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
433 views • January 05, 2022
This is pretty fucking epic... Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In CongressionalRecord

This is pretty fucking epic...
Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In Congressional Record
https://freestatedaily.com/congressman-enshrines-rogan-malone-interview-in-congressional-record/

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls submitted Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record on Monday after it had been removed on YouTube, saying the move will keep it from being censored.

“Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record,” Nehls, who is also a medical doctor, tweeted.
“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” he added.
“By deplatforming Dr. Robert Malone for voicing opposition and removing the interview, Twitter and YouTube are once again proving that they don’t work for their users but for big Pharma, big media, and the elites,” Nehls said in a statement.
“When we stray away from our core principles of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of debate, democracy is lost. Today, I entered the transcript of the Joe Rogan Experience #1757 into the Congressional Record to preserve the podcast forever.”

This is pretty fucking epic...
Congressman Enshrines Rogan-Malone Interview In Congressional Record
https://freestatedaily.com/congressman-enshrines-rogan-malone-interview-in-congressional-record/

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls submitted Joe Rogan’s controversial podcast with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record on Monday after it had been removed on YouTube, saying the move will keep it from being censored.

“Today, I submitted the transcript from the @joerogan experience podcast episode #1757 with Dr. Robert Malone to the Congressional Record,” Nehls, who is also a medical doctor, tweeted.
“Big tech wants to restrict your access to this information- but they cannot censor the Congressional Record,” he added.
“By deplatforming Dr. Robert Malone for voicing opposition and removing the interview, Twitter and YouTube are once again proving that they don’t work for their users but for big Pharma, big media, and the elites,” Nehls said in a statement.
“When we stray away from our core principles of freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of debate, democracy is lost. Today, I entered the transcript of the Joe Rogan Experience #1757 into the Congressional Record to preserve the podcast forever.”
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy