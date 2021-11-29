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2021 NOV 27 Aboriginal Genocide in Australia S.O.S Sacha Stone
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20 views • November 29, 2021
A livestream panel featuring Sacha Stone with aboriginal descendants and frontline activists on the genocide taking place in Australia today!
David LURNPA Cole Northern Territory
Jason Olbourne: NSW
Lynda Millin OSBORNE:
Gunhambadi JAKAMARRA:
SHARE this link widely!
ORIGINAL SOURCE SACHA STONE: https://www.facebook.com/261848620690738/videos/312618080520354
David LURNPA Cole Northern Territory
Jason Olbourne: NSW
Lynda Millin OSBORNE:
Gunhambadi JAKAMARRA:
SHARE this link widely!
ORIGINAL SOURCE SACHA STONE: https://www.facebook.com/261848620690738/videos/312618080520354
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