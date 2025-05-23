Suspend Habeas Corpus, It is for YOU..

During a hearing, Kristi Noem said Trump can suspend Habeas Corpus, a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person's release unless lawful grounds are shown for your detention. So, you can be arrested without due process. Think about Noahide Laws, antisemitic free speech (ban Bible) and the MOTB system. We cover the failing air traffic control system with Starlink as the solve (beast system). How does this fit the Golden Dome? You’re living in as the days of Noah, GMO mosquitos and Crisper Babies to save lives. This is start to Frankenstein / patented humans. We cover the planned economic collapse in conjunction with Ai taking jobs. A convergence of evil to push Universal Basic Income / MOTB system to feed your family. VCAST covers the WHO power grab all while we are being primed for the next plandemic (bacteria from space latest}. Will the next plandemic be coupled with the 6G launch? Last, USA cities are sinking. Judgement?



