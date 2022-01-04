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"We Shouldn’t Be Having To Fight To Get An Audit.”
The New American
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Kurt Hyde of The New American interviewed Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, inventor of numerous technologies, including his recent innovation, kinematic artifact detection. Kinematic artifact detection uses physics to analyze paper to detect such things as whether a sheet of paper has been folded by a machine or by a human. It can also be used to analyze paper ballots to determine if marks on a ballot were made by a machine or a human.


Pulitzer questioned the value of legal requirements for retention of election documents and computerized data and then he describes it “We shouldn’t be having to fight to get an audit.” Pulitzer advocates that any election audit needs to go back to the paper ballots that were marked by the voters because the technology of today is so sophisticated that the electronic results of an election and the corresponding data in the computers can be changed and made to agree with each other. Pulitzer recommended that there be a standard for the ballot paper and that all ballots are accounted for and that we have the ability to count them by hand, if necessary.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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