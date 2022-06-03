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Precious Metals Versus Wisdom And Understanding
Proverbs 3:13 (NIV)
13 Blessed are those who find wisdom,
those who gain understanding,
14 for she is more profitable than silver
and yields better returns than gold.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Silver and gold cannot compete with wisdom and understanding.
You can acquire silver and gold with wisdom and understanding.
But you cannot acquire wisdom and understanding with silver and gold.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ywh2yn28
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