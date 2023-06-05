Create New Account
Gold vs Epic Cash | Portability, Divisibility, Fungibility, Scarcity | Part 1
Jam-Crypto
Published Yesterday |

My thoughts on Gold vs Epic Cash, specifically around portability, divisibility, fungibility and scarcity.

Chapters:

0:00 I purchased my first gold & silver coins!

0:43 How does Epic Cash compare to gold?

1:38 Test of time

2:12 Portability

4:12 Extent of divisiblity

5:23 Degree of fungibility

9:11 Why is Epic Cash fungible?

12:20 Degree of scarcity

14:40 Why did I bother thinking about this?

15:51 Outro

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencymoneygoldcryptosilverfungibilitycommodityepic cashcensorship resistantprivate cryptoprivacy coinprivate blockchaincrypto podcastdecentralisationcentralisation resistantprivacy matters

