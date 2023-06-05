Gold vs Epic Cash | Portability, Divisibility, Fungibility, Scarcity | Part 1

My thoughts on Gold vs Epic Cash, specifically around portability, divisibility, fungibility and scarcity.
Chapters:
0:00 I purchased my first gold & silver coins!
0:43 How does Epic Cash compare to gold?
1:38 Test of time
2:12 Portability
4:12 Extent of divisiblity
5:23 Degree of fungibility
9:11 Why is Epic Cash fungible?
12:20 Degree of scarcity
14:40 Why did I bother thinking about this?
15:51 Outro
