[Nov 24, 2022] S04E36- Nov 24, 2022 – Beyond The TinFoil Hat with Ryan Stacey – David Weiss [The Experiencer Support Association]

Beyond The Tinfoil Hat is a weekly podcast brought to you by The Experiencer Support Association. Every week we dive into topics that are deep into the realm of the unknown. Ranging from topics between #ufos, #ghosts, and #monsters





This podcast is hosted by Ryan Stacey and is designed to educate and assist the public in understanding the blend of every phenomenon happening in the world. Our guests often include eyewitness testimony.





David Weiss is a business man who walked away from his own very successful company to pursue spreading the truth about our world. He is the host of The Flat Earth Podcast and creator of the Flat Earth Sun, Moon and Zodiac Clock App.





He has a knack for communicating the idea of Flat Earth with sincerity and humor, he knows this can be a lot to take in. With his lightheartedness and deep understanding and intellectual respect, he can offer eye-popping information that leads to mind-blowing understanding.





No, we don’t live on a spinning, wobbling, rocketing water ball in an infinite vacuum! Despite what we’ve been taught our whole lives in “Round Earth Theory”.





Dave Weiss may be the most agreeable guy you’ll ever disagree with. Open your mind and allow him to share with you why the Earth is flat and how what you think you know about the “Planet Earth” you call home is just plain wrong.





Make no mistake, he can have fun, but he will also show you why this topic is the MOST important topic of our unusual times, and why we must continue in this relentless quest for the truth.





It goes without saying that this will be the most fun, most exhilarating, and mind-altering presentation you’ve ever seen, from the most likable of guys presenting it.





He has been a repeated guest on may channels such as Alchemy Radio, Talk is Jericho, Alex Jones Info Wars, SGT Report, and many others.





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





