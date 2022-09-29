LEO FRANK CASE, WATSON'S MAGAZINE SEPT 1915, PART 2 OF 13, READ BY JOHN DE NUGENT

Was the Leo Frank Trial tainted by attitudes of bigotry against those who practice Judaism? This second installment by Watson retells the beginning of the trial of Leo Frank. Mary Phagan's mother, Newt Lee - night watchman and discoverer of the body, and Sargent Dobbs - one of the first on the scene, take the stand and relate the events of April 26 and 27 , 1913.

U.S. Congressman From Georgia, Tom Watson, analyzed the Leo Frank trial brief of evidence and published his work in his monthly Jeffersonian magazine in September 1915. Read by John de Nugent in 2015 for a centennial audiobook. Transformed into a montage in 2022.

This case is mandatory study for all 8th grade students in Georgia, if you are interested in learning more about it, please read these two books:

1 - The Murder of Little Mary Phagan by Mary Kean, 1988

https://balderexlibris.com/index.php?post/2012/08/28/Phagan-Mary-The-murder-of-little-Mary-Phagan

2 - The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews, Volume 3 the Leo Frank Case, the Lynching of a Guilty Man by NOI Research Group, 2016

https://vivaeuropa.info/en/the-leo-frank-case-the-lynching-of-a-guilty-man



