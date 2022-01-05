Dr. Robert Malone’s Town Hall On Child COVID Vaccinations 12/12/21

My name is Robert Malone, and I am speaking to you as a parent, grandparent, physician and scientist. I don’t usually read from a prepared speech, but this is so important that I wanted to make sure that I get every single word and scientific fact correct.



I stand by this statement with a career dedicated to vaccine research and development. I’m vaccinated for COVID and I'm generally pro-vaccination. I have devoted my entire career to developing safe and effective ways to prevent and treat infectious diseases.



After this, I will be posting the text of this statement so you can share it with your friends and family.



Before you inject your child - a decision that is irreversible - I wanted to let you know the scientific facts about this genetic vaccine, which is based on the mRNA vaccine technology I created:



There are three issues parents need to understand:



The first is that a viral gene will be injected into your children's cells. This gene forces your child’s body to make toxic spike proteins. These proteins often cause permanent damage in children’s critical organs, including



Their brain and nervous system

Their heart and blood vessels, including blood clots

Their reproductive system, and

This vaccine can trigger fundamental changes to their immune system



The most alarming point about this is that once these damages have occurred, they are irreparable



You can’t fix the lesions within their brain

You can’t repair heart tissue scarring

You can’t repair a genetically reset immune system, and

This vaccine can cause reproductive damage that could affect future generations of your family



The second thing you need to know about is the fact that this novel technology has not been adequately tested.



We need at least 5 years of testing/research before we can really understand the risks

Harms and risks from new medicines often become revealed many years later



Ask yourself if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history



One final point: the reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie.



Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents

It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family if not the world from this disease



In summary: there is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives.



The risk/benefit analysis isn’t even close.



As a parent and grandparent, my recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.