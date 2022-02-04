Whistleblower: Gunshot Wounds, Baby Deliveries, Car Accidents Being Coded as "COVID" in Hospitals

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Project Veritas released a video yesterday of a whistleblower, Jeanne Stagg, who was working as a Senior Administrative Nurse at United Healthcare in Louisiana.
She came forward to expose the fraudulent practices still going on in hospitals today where people who have no symptoms of COVID come into the hospital, such as from gun shot wounds, or to have a baby, or because they were in a car accident, and are then tested positive for COVID and coded as a "COVID patient" when they are admitted to the hospital.
This releases federal funding that financially benefit the hospitals, but can literally kill the patient because they get the wrong treatment.
And to demonstrate how this is happening, a man has just come forward to give his testimony in public about how he was in a car accident, where EMS paramedics arrived on the scene and sedated him against his will, air lifted him to a hospital allegedly in Tucson, Arizona, and he woke up 8 hours later on a ventilator because he was diagnosed as a "COVID" patient.
He was all alone in his room when he woke up, so he took himself off of the ventilator, removed the IV and catheter, and demanded to be released from the hospital.
He considers himself lucky to be alive today.
Mirrored - Health Impact News