Iran: A powerful explosion in Bandar Abbas, a key port city in Iran

A powerful explosion in Bandar Abbas, a key port city in Iran. Several other explosions also occurred in other cities of the country. The causes are unknown. Israel denies its involvement.

Adding:

Sources in the Middle East report that a US attack on Iran is planned for Sunday, if the attack is authorized.

Attached is the updated deployment of the American naval vessels that will be involved in the event of an attack on Iran.

The list of vessels includes one aircraft carrier and 7 guided missile destroyers.

Most of them are within 700 km range of Iran - the range reached by the Iranian Zolfaghar missiles (short-range ballistic missiles).

1. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) – Aircraft carrier (the main carrier in the group)

2. USS Spruance (DDG-111) – Guided missile destroyer (Arleigh Burke-class)

3. USS Petersen Jr. (DDG-121) – Guided missile destroyer (Frank E. Petersen Jr.)

4. USS Murphy (DDG-112) – Guided missile destroyer (Michael Murphy)

5. USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) – Guided missile destroyer

6. USS D. Black (DDG-119) – Guided missile destroyer (Delbert D. Black)

7. USS McFaul (DDG-74) – Guided missile destroyer

8. USS Mitscher (DDG-57) – Guided missile destroyer

Adding more:

Iran is starting live-fire drills in the Persian Gulf, in close proximity to American warships.

They are also practicing a counter-strike against American ships, including the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, if the US were to attack Iran.

More:

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman stated at a closed-door briefing in Washington on Friday that if President Trump does not carry out his threats against Iran, the power of the ayatollahs will only be strengthened.

This was reported by Axios, citing four sources who attended the meeting.

This directly contradicts Saudi Arabia's public statements, in which it warned the US against launching a strike on Iran.

more: In anticipation of a retaliatory strike from Iran, the US State Department has approved the sale of 700 anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems to Saudi Arabia.