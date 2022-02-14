© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evidence the moon landings were fake
Follow
0
Share
Report
270 views • February 14, 2022
From no crater on the moon to the Van Allen Radiation Belts which would STOP AND KILL any human being in ANY ship that has metal on it from reaching to anywhere close to earth's moon...the actual scientific and logical data indicate that the moon landings were a big colossal and despicable hoax, and that humans are stuck on the earth or in low-earth orbit, and could never reach the moon safely or alive, if at all.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNlqA3f1z1Q
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNlqA3f1z1Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.