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"GOP Senate Candidates SURGE in Georgia Runoff Polls as Trump Vows He Will NOT CONCEDE"
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71 views • December 21, 2020
Dr. Steve Turley talks about the GOP Senate Candidates SURGE in Georgia Runoff Polls as President Trump Vows that He Will NOT CONCEDE under any circumstances! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the latest polls in Georgia that show the two GOP senate candidates breaking away from their Democrat opponents, why they are beginning to win, and what President Trump’s refusal to concede is really pointing to.
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