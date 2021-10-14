YOU THOUGHT CHICAGO WAS BAD? WAIT TILL THIS WEEKEND!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
The head of the Chicago police officers union has advised Chicago Police Department officers to refuse to disclose their vax status to city officials, as they face a Friday deadline to disclose or be fired. He warns that this weekend may see 50 percent fewer cops. With Chicago already a killing zone, what will happen with only half the cops? Also today - creating doctor shortages, the virus religion, and a good news story from the rock music world.