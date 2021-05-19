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The #1 Reason People Don't Join Your Business
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10 views • May 19, 2021
We've done the comparisons now for weeks, looking at how network marketing compares to real estate, YouTube influencers, actors/entertainers, Amazon sellers, and more. Yet despite seeing the math, people are still cranking out excuses, and today I'm going to uncover why...
00:00 - Teaching you how to navigate personalities
00:43 - NWM Compared to other industries
01:55 - Responding to a negative comment
03:31 - Example: Positive Minded vs Pessimistic Minded
07:46 - Disclaimer
08:52 - The Horrible Philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer
10:32 - Victim Mentality... in Business
17:09 - NWM Has No Discrimination
18:25 - The #1 Reason People Don't Join
20:08 - When Should You Argue? When Should You Back Down?
22:22 - Good Excuses vs Bad Excuses
24:45 - Let me know what you think about this
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
00:00 - Teaching you how to navigate personalities
00:43 - NWM Compared to other industries
01:55 - Responding to a negative comment
03:31 - Example: Positive Minded vs Pessimistic Minded
07:46 - Disclaimer
08:52 - The Horrible Philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer
10:32 - Victim Mentality... in Business
17:09 - NWM Has No Discrimination
18:25 - The #1 Reason People Don't Join
20:08 - When Should You Argue? When Should You Back Down?
22:22 - Good Excuses vs Bad Excuses
24:45 - Let me know what you think about this
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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