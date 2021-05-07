SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 1 - FIND YOURSELF w/ Lucas Marquardt

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Today we are joined by the one and only, Lucas Marquardt (a.k.a. Luke Nukem), and we’re ready to light this thing up! Join us as we recap the last few months and dive into some of today’s discussion! This is Luke Nukem’s second time as a special guest on the Souled Out Podcast — so go check out Season 6: Episode 2 to see his glorious SOMTV debut! Twas a great time as usual!
Free thinking and open discussion just might save the world!
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