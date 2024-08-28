How The Global Elite Are Planning to Kill You with Celeste Solum - Part 2

Today we are joined by Celeste Solum from www.celestialreport.com She’s a former FEMA employee who’d been spilling the beans on what the global elite's malevolent plans are. An expert in synthetic biology, she breaks down the dangers of nanotechnology that is in everything from the food we eat to the air we breathe. We also discuss hydrogel, the AntiChrist and beast system being set up, the demonic symbolism at the Olympics, black goo technology, aliens, the covid vaccine, depopulation, solar weather and magnetic pole shifts. If that’s not enough, stay turned and she’ll explain how the powers that be are planning yours and mine decapitation. Stay tuned and enjoy part one of this two part interview with Celeste Solum.





