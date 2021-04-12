© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SNARE
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 12, 2021
Original message called "The End of the World"
Watch ye therefore and pray always , that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that SHALL COME to pass, and to STAND before the Son of man.
Luke 21:36
Is the present situation serious ? Then it's time to listen.
More relavant by the hour. Sound words and counsel from a true pastor.
The heart of the matter.
Here's the good news: see TheKey 4u
https://archive.org/details/thekey-4u_202011
For a free pdf copy of: Gospel of John & Romans KJV
https://archive.org/details/john-and-romans-kjv
Watch ye therefore and pray always , that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that SHALL COME to pass, and to STAND before the Son of man.
Luke 21:36
Is the present situation serious ? Then it's time to listen.
More relavant by the hour. Sound words and counsel from a true pastor.
The heart of the matter.
Here's the good news: see TheKey 4u
https://archive.org/details/thekey-4u_202011
For a free pdf copy of: Gospel of John & Romans KJV
https://archive.org/details/john-and-romans-kjv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.