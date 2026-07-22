The Growing Threat of Food Supply Collapse, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Food security depends on more than farms alone. This discussion explores how disease outbreaks, supply disruptions, and agricultural challenges could place growing pressure on global food systems. Understanding these risks has never been more important.
#FoodSecurity #Agriculture #FoodSupply #Preparedness #GlobalCrisis #Farming
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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