Shell CEO Confirms Diesel Shortage: Your Supply Chain is at Risk

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- Article claims looming 2026 diesel shortages, citing Shell CEO warnings, refinery constraints, geopolitical disruptions, supply-chain risks nationwide.
- Author argues distorted pricing and policy incentives discourage diesel production, worsening shortages while favoring higher-margin jet fuel output.
- Refineries operating under heavy strain and deferred maintenance allegedly increase accident risks, reducing long-term fuel production reliability significantly.
- Article contends diesel shortages could disrupt transportation, agriculture, food distribution, construction, and broader economic activity across America nationwide.
- Author recommends practical preparedness measures, including fuel storage, backup supplies, and greater household resilience against potential disruptions ahead.
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