https://gettr.com/post/p2g16qv13e4

On May 2, 2023, American independent media Diamond and Silk's live broadcast interview with Ava Chen

Ava introduced to the audience that the "United Front Work Department" of the CCP is an organization that has 3,000 institutions and organizations around the world, is directly coordinated and reported by the State Council of the CCP, and infiltrates all aspects of Western society, including the United States.

2023年5月2日，美国独立媒体二人组 Diamond and Silk的直播节目采访 Ava Chen

Ava向观众们介绍中共的”统战部“是一个在全球拥有3000个机构和组织的，由中共国务院直接协调和被接受汇报的，对全世界包括美国社会进行全方位渗透的组织。

@diamondandsilk @S7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JRobFromMN #WayneDupreeShow #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



