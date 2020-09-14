If You Feel Like Something Really Bad Is About to Happen, Your Definitely Not Alone

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As you will see below, more than half of all households in some of our largest cities “are facing serious financial problems”, and Americans continue to file for unemployment benefits at a rate that the United States had never seen before prior to 2020. When 695,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits during a single week in 1982, it established a record which stood for nearly 38 years. But now we have been way above that old record for 25 weeks in a row. On Thursday, we learned that another 884,000 Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week…-
Learn More:
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/if-you-feel-something-really-really-bad-about-happen-youre-definitely-not-alone
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