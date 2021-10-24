© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Good Fight Forevermore 10 20 2021 Noble Lies II
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • October 24, 2021
The Good Fight Forevermore 10 20 2021 Noble Lies II
basic elements of Mind Manipulation that are reliant on EDUCATION, ADVERTISING, PROPAGANDA, and INDOCTRINATION, that produce the goal of tyrants THOUGHT REFORM of the masses.
*One Sided Communication/Isolation
*Control The Structures and Means Communication
*Induce Persuasion
*Deception and Lies become a vital tool
*Convince the masses they have the ability to change for The Greater Good
*Developing a Relationship with the masses in order to deploy them
*The Rejection of Tolerance once deployed leaving no respect for differences of philosophies resulting in put down utilizing Improper and unethical techniques
*Enforcement: utilizing all means legal or illegal or in the case of the U.S. Unconstitutional.
3 steps in controlling the public
Start with Fauci Follies:
Watch Closely as the effective rate of vaccines decreases exposing the lies we are being fed on a daily bases.
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1449791015083200514/pu/vid/852x480/76DlIR9z7cUahJ9h.mp4
Reference https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm
In September 2021 a notable Change in Definition in the terms “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” was discovered on the CDC Website
Watch Senator Ron Johnson on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 10/17 2021
https://rumble.com/vnv4wx-senator-johnson-on-sunday-morning-futures-with-maria-bartiromo-10.17-22.html
CSPAN October 2019 video of Fauci and Rick Bright the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Fauci explains that bringing a new, untested kind of vaccine like an mRNA vaccine, would take at least a decade (“if everything goes perfectly”) to go through proper trials and be approved by the FDA.
He had been trying to develop an mRNA based vaccine for HIV. They are talking about a “Universal Flu Vaccine” that everyone would have to take – a huge market for Big Pharma!
Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), states what could happen is “an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes” could change that.
This clip exposes more about Fauci’s Noble Lie relating to HIV/AIDS
https://rumble.com/vnc1ps-2019-cspan-video-emerges-where-forcing-unproven-mrna-vaccine-on-public-is-d.html
It appears they both knew what was coming in Oct of 2019 and from where!
While Fauci and his cohorts are reining their Psychopathic form of Terror on the Human Race disguised as their narcissist claim to the Greater Good, here is another cover up not spoken about.
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://rumble.com/vnnuqv-epidemic-of-small-plane-crashes-linked-to-vaccine.html
Look back to The 1918 “Spanish Flu”: “Only The Vaccinated Died” By Dr. Sal Martingano, FICPA “History tells us that the 1918 Spanish Flu killed between 50 – 100 million people. At the time, medical and pharmaceutical sources described it as THE MOST horrific disease process since the Black Plague of 1347, which killed an estimated 25-30 million people.
Vaccination: “The Elephant in the Room” In “Vaccination Condemned” by Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D., … describes … 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic.
Spain was neutral during WW1 and did NOT censor its press, unlike the combatting countries. As a result, Spain was the first to report the 1918 Flu epidemic and the world “scapegoated” Spain as the source. Thus, the “Spanish Flu” is born.
The First Case: Military Vaccination Experiments in Fort Riley, Kansas
In preparation for WW1, a massive military vaccination experiment involving numerous prior developed vaccines took place in Fort Riley, Kansas, where the first “Spanish Flu” case was reported.
WW1 Draft = Human Test Subjects
Autopsies after the war proved that the 1918 flu was NOT a “FLU” at all. It was caused by random dosages of an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis vaccine’, which to this day, mimics flu-like symptoms. The massive, multiple assaults with additional vaccines on the unprepared immune systems of soldiers and civilians created a “killing field”.
Those who were unvaxed were not affected…”
*There are more details in the article and her books, but I think we understand the point she is making based on Historic Facts.
Reference: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=90261
*By the way, mostly the vaccinated died during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary (stateofthenation.co)
Swamp Creatures
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6277779834001?playlist_id=5622526903001
basic elements of Mind Manipulation that are reliant on EDUCATION, ADVERTISING, PROPAGANDA, and INDOCTRINATION, that produce the goal of tyrants THOUGHT REFORM of the masses.
*One Sided Communication/Isolation
*Control The Structures and Means Communication
*Induce Persuasion
*Deception and Lies become a vital tool
*Convince the masses they have the ability to change for The Greater Good
*Developing a Relationship with the masses in order to deploy them
*The Rejection of Tolerance once deployed leaving no respect for differences of philosophies resulting in put down utilizing Improper and unethical techniques
*Enforcement: utilizing all means legal or illegal or in the case of the U.S. Unconstitutional.
3 steps in controlling the public
Start with Fauci Follies:
Watch Closely as the effective rate of vaccines decreases exposing the lies we are being fed on a daily bases.
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1449791015083200514/pu/vid/852x480/76DlIR9z7cUahJ9h.mp4
Reference https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vac-gen/imz-basics.htm
In September 2021 a notable Change in Definition in the terms “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” was discovered on the CDC Website
Watch Senator Ron Johnson on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 10/17 2021
https://rumble.com/vnv4wx-senator-johnson-on-sunday-morning-futures-with-maria-bartiromo-10.17-22.html
CSPAN October 2019 video of Fauci and Rick Bright the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
Fauci explains that bringing a new, untested kind of vaccine like an mRNA vaccine, would take at least a decade (“if everything goes perfectly”) to go through proper trials and be approved by the FDA.
He had been trying to develop an mRNA based vaccine for HIV. They are talking about a “Universal Flu Vaccine” that everyone would have to take – a huge market for Big Pharma!
Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), states what could happen is “an entity of excitement that is completely disruptive and is not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes” could change that.
This clip exposes more about Fauci’s Noble Lie relating to HIV/AIDS
https://rumble.com/vnc1ps-2019-cspan-video-emerges-where-forcing-unproven-mrna-vaccine-on-public-is-d.html
It appears they both knew what was coming in Oct of 2019 and from where!
While Fauci and his cohorts are reining their Psychopathic form of Terror on the Human Race disguised as their narcissist claim to the Greater Good, here is another cover up not spoken about.
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://rumble.com/vnnuqv-epidemic-of-small-plane-crashes-linked-to-vaccine.html
Look back to The 1918 “Spanish Flu”: “Only The Vaccinated Died” By Dr. Sal Martingano, FICPA “History tells us that the 1918 Spanish Flu killed between 50 – 100 million people. At the time, medical and pharmaceutical sources described it as THE MOST horrific disease process since the Black Plague of 1347, which killed an estimated 25-30 million people.
Vaccination: “The Elephant in the Room” In “Vaccination Condemned” by Eleanor McBean, PhD, N.D., … describes … 1918 “Spanish Flu” pandemic.
Spain was neutral during WW1 and did NOT censor its press, unlike the combatting countries. As a result, Spain was the first to report the 1918 Flu epidemic and the world “scapegoated” Spain as the source. Thus, the “Spanish Flu” is born.
The First Case: Military Vaccination Experiments in Fort Riley, Kansas
In preparation for WW1, a massive military vaccination experiment involving numerous prior developed vaccines took place in Fort Riley, Kansas, where the first “Spanish Flu” case was reported.
WW1 Draft = Human Test Subjects
Autopsies after the war proved that the 1918 flu was NOT a “FLU” at all. It was caused by random dosages of an experimental ‘bacterial meningitis vaccine’, which to this day, mimics flu-like symptoms. The massive, multiple assaults with additional vaccines on the unprepared immune systems of soldiers and civilians created a “killing field”.
Those who were unvaxed were not affected…”
*There are more details in the article and her books, but I think we understand the point she is making based on Historic Facts.
Reference: https://stateofthenation.co/?p=90261
*By the way, mostly the vaccinated died during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. | SOTN: Alternative News, Analysis & Commentary (stateofthenation.co)
Swamp Creatures
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6277779834001?playlist_id=5622526903001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.