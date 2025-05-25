FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 148:8-14, Pt. 2, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250524

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, my LORD GOD who is HERE and THERE! I am bound to give thanks to You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

8. I praise You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, my LORD GOD who is HERE and THERE for fire, and hail; snow, and vapors; stormy wind fulfilling You Word:

9. Mountains, and all hills; fruitful trees, and all cedars:

10. Beasts, and all cattle; creeping things, and flying fowl:

11. Presidents, Prime Ministers, Heads of States, Kings of the earth, and all people; congress, parliaments, princes, and all judges of the earth:

12. Both young men, and maidens; old men, and children:

13. Let us praise Your Name, LORD, Almighty Heavenly Father, and YAHWEH: for Your Name alone is excellent; Your Glory is above the earth and heaven. Amen!