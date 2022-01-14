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Ep. 622 – Black Students Play Race Card After University Punishes Them For Berating White Students
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30 views • January 14, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we head to Arizona State University, where a viral video of two white college students being berated by two black students, upset that they were studying in their “safe space,” has resulted in a punishment for the black students. The punishment is being deemed racist.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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