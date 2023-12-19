2023-12-18 Attempt Changing The Timeline

Sources:
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1, The Birth of the Cabal
Timestamp: 04:05
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BCmXecpxOD50/
This is Janet Ossebaard’s original channel where you can view all
of the Fall of the Cabal and the Sequel of the series. Extremely
good documentary.
Noah's Family Tree from video
The World As Known To the Hebrews Map
Historical Textbook and Atlas of Biblical Geography
Copyright 1854 by Coleman
From Xiphos TextBookAtlas module
Khazaria Empire Map
The Khazar Empire, from M. J-H. Schnitzler’s
map of The Empire of Charlemagne and that of the Arabs,
(Strasbourg, 1857)
https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/
Spiritual War
https://rumble.com/v3t55bg-2023-11-01-spiritual-war.html
