Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023-12-18 Attempt Changing The Timeline
channel image
Rev. LeRoy
16 Subscribers
22 views
Published 17 hours ago

                   Sources:

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1, The Birth of the Cabal
    Timestamp:  04:05
    https://www.bitchute.com/video/BCmXecpxOD50/

    This is Janet Ossebaard’s original channel where you can view all
    of the Fall of the Cabal and the Sequel of the series.  Extremely
    good documentary.

    Noah's Family Tree from video

The World As Known To the Hebrews Map
    Historical Textbook and Atlas of Biblical Geography
    Copyright 1854 by Coleman
    From Xiphos TextBookAtlas module

Khazaria Empire Map
    The Khazar Empire, from M. J-H. Schnitzler’s
    map of The Empire of Charlemagne and that of the Arabs,
    (Strasbourg, 1857)
    https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/leaked-report-israel-acknowledges-jews-in-fact-khazars-secret-plan-for-reverse-migration-to-ukraine/

Spiritual War
    https://rumble.com/v3t55bg-2023-11-01-spiritual-war.html

Keywords
bibleprophecytimeline

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket