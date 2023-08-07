'There is no climate crisis,' says Nobel Prize winner, John Clauser

“I can confidently say there is NO real climate crisis, and climate change does NOT cause extreme weather events,” says John Clauser, Nobel Prize winner in Physics 2022, speaking on June 26, 2023 at "Quantum Korea 2023".
The full 13-minute speech is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v34fqi9-john-clauser-ripped-the-pseudoscience-and-techno-con-that-is-climate-last-w.html
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/2022/clauser/facts/
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.