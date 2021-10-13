© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does Pharmakia really mean Pharmacy!?
Follow
0
Share
Report
128 views • October 13, 2021
Many people try to use this verse as proof that pharmaceutical companies are practicing sorcery. But could it be just another another mistranslation?
The truth is "pharmakia" was a word used for both medical drugs as well as sorcery.
Then English speakers picked it up as pharamcy to use again for medical terminology not to refer to doctors as witches.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
The truth is "pharmakia" was a word used for both medical drugs as well as sorcery.
Then English speakers picked it up as pharamcy to use again for medical terminology not to refer to doctors as witches.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.