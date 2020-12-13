Freemasonry is Judaism/communism

The 1st masonic lodge in the 13 colonies was St. John's Lodge of Rhode Island of the Grand Lodge masonic order based out of London. This lodge was organized by 2 Spanish jews named Moses Pacheco and Mordecai Campanal, and its 1st grand master was Rabbi Moses Seixas, president of the oldest synagogue (Touro Synagogue) in North America which was built by one of the greatest slave traders in history, a jew by the name of Aaron Lopez. Rabbi Moses Seixas was also one of the founders of the Bank of Rhode Island.



Rabbi Moses Seixas was a member of Carolina's prolific jewish Seixas slave trading family. Every colony, and subsequent state, had a Grand Lodge. Every Grand Lodge had jews holding high positions such as master, grand master, and\or treasurer. George Washington was a member of St. John's Lodge No. 2 which was named after the 1st St. John's Lodge. It's through this masonic order that jews were able to network their slave trades & spread enormous influence.



Here's London's Grand Lodge Today. Star of David?



Friedrich Von G